RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.71.

REI.UN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Insider Activity

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$31,180.86. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$18.35 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.09.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.