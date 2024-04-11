RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OPP stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

