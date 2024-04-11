Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.88

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 9423784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

