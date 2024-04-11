ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.69

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 24866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

ROHM Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

