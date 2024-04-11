Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.04. 1,159,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,927,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

