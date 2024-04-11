Roth Capital Comments on Perion Network Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perion Network in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perion Network’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $604.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 841,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after buying an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

