Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE RCL opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

