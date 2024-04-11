RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Susquehanna

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

RPC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RPC stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. RPC has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after buying an additional 6,064,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 219.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RPC by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,917,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,505,000 after purchasing an additional 866,947 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

