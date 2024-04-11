Safe Tops One Day Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.46 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00100443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00034043 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015272 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99000171 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

