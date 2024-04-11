Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.