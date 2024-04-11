Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,358 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.69. 329,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.66 and its 200-day moving average is $293.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

