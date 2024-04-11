Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,102 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.55. 681,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,432. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.08. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.