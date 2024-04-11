Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.77. The company had a trading volume of 262,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

