Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 332,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,008. The company has a market cap of $189.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $31,729,398.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $31,729,398.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,879,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,908,087 shares of company stock valued at $960,908,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

