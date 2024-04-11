Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,528 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.48. 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

