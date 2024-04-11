Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 990 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 878,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average is $152.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

