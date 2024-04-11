Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Saul Centers Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE BFS opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Saul Centers news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $83,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $226,570.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 65.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

