Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Saul Centers Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE BFS opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 65.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
