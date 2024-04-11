Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

BFS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.49. 3,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,781. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $875.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 2,300 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $83,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,570.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

