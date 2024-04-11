Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) CEO Mark T. Walsh Sells 17,000 Shares

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $316,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark T. Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $313,650.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93.

On Monday, March 18th, Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $81,441.60.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

SVV stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $382.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

