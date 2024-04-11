Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $57.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

