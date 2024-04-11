Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Cerity Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1,509.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 13.65% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,426,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,898,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,609,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 195,868 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 49,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,012. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

