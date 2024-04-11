Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 327.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.2% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $698,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.33. 296,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.