Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 25.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $57,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,145 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 149,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.