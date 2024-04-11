Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

