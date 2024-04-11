Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Raised by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.11. 249,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,529. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.