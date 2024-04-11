Scotiabank Boosts Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $20.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $19.02 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,627,000 after acquiring an additional 183,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 98.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 91,488 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after purchasing an additional 381,411 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

