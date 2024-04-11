Scotiabank Raises New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $2.00

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.64.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in New Gold by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,635,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

