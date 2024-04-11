Scout24 (ETR:G24) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.15

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €71.15 ($77.34) and last traded at €68.85 ($74.84), with a volume of 137380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €70.90 ($77.07).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.95. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

