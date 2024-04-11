SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.98. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

