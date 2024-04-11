Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

Shares of ALK opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

