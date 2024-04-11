Seaport Res Ptn Comments on JetBlue Airways Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 27.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 91,403 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 136.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,113 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 866,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 173.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 162,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 103,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.