Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,508 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,460,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

