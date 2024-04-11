Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded down $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $272.56. The company had a trading volume of 177,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $275.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.