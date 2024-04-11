Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 41.43%. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 88.42%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

