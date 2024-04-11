Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of BCSF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.42%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

