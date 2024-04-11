Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Sega Sammy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGAMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 11,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. Sega Sammy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.74.
About Sega Sammy
