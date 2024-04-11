Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGAMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 11,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. Sega Sammy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

About Sega Sammy

Read More

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

