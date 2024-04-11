SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 1,740.0% in March

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 1,740.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 210.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SemiLEDs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.