Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in March

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Seneca Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Seneca Financial stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Seneca Financial has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

