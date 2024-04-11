Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in March

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Seneca Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Seneca Financial stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Seneca Financial has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.
Seneca Financial Company Profile
