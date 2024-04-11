Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 130.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $237.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.61.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

