Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $108.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

