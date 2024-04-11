Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 39,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 33,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

