Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 40,160 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.