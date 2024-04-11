Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.39 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

