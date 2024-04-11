Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,182 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.3 %

EMN opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

