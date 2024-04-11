Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jeffrey Flug Sells 304 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $11,559.60.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $11,413.68.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SHAK opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 214.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

