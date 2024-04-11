Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.65

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 8090497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).
Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.95.
About Shield Therapeutics
Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.
