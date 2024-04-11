Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.67) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 317.50 ($4.02).

SSPG opened at GBX 215 ($2.72) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 220.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 175.70 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.58). The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,500.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

