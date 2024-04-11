Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Declines By 62.5%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
180 Degree Capital Price Performance
Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. 180 Degree Capital has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.07.
Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital
In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,529.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $84,865 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
Featured Stories
