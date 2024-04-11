Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Declines By 62.5%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. 180 Degree Capital has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,529.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $84,865 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

