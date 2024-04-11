Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Declines By 80.3%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the March 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
3i Group Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 69,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,044. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $18.08.
About 3i Group
