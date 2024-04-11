Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Declines By 80.3%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the March 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3i Group Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 69,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,044. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

