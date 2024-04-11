Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Increases By 666.7%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ELUXY opened at $17.45 on Thursday. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

